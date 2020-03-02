The UNCG Gerontology Program will hold a Lunch and Learn from 12:30 to 2 p.m. March 19 in Stone 219 (Edwards Lounge).
Elise Eifert will present on “Gerontology is GROing: What’s New with the Graduate Programs.”
To register, call 336-334-5147.
***
The Hirsch Wellness Network will offer a four-part beginner painting class from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, March 5-26, at the Hirsch Center, 1250 Revolution Mill Drive, Studio 130 in Greensboro.
Mavis Liggett, a professional oil painter, will share how to mix and apply paint to canvas, explore the art of seeing shades of color, shape and pattern, and work toward creating an original work of art.
The program is exclusively for cancer survivors, patients in treatment and caregivers.
It is free and all materials are provided.
To register, call 336-209-0259 or visit hirschwellnessnetwork.org/classes.
***
The North Carolina Lions Vision Van will be at the Central Library, 219 N. Church St. in Greensboro, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 3.
The van will offer free vision and hearing screenings. No appointment is needed.
The Hamilton Lakes Lions Club of Greensboro is the event sponsor.
For information, email Lion Steve Danford at danford@uncg.edu.
***
Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center will hold a surgeon-for-a-day event from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, in the hospital’s Lambe Conference Center.
Visitors will learn about the benefits of robotic surgery and they will have the opportunity to test out the new da Vinci robot by sitting in the surgeon’s seat and maneuvering the robot’s arms through a simulated activity.
Surgeons will be on hand to explain how they use the robot to perform a variety of minimally invasive general surgery, gynecologic and colorectal procedures.
The center is at 1750 Kernersville Medical Center Parkway in Kernersville.
***
The Declan Donoghue Foundation will hold Declan’s Dash 5K and Fun Run on May 9 at Harmon Park, 152 S. Main St. in Kernersville.
The foundation was started in memory of Declan Nicholas Donoghue, who died Sept. 2, 2010, at the age of 2 of a rare immune genetic disorder, which was not diagnosed until after his death.
The foundation’s mission is to celebrate the memory and spirit of Declan, by funding and creating places for children to play. His sixth playground is under construction this month at Deep River Park & Recreation Center in High Point. The goal of the upcoming race is to raise funds to build a seventh playground in honor of Declan.
To register, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/Kernersville/DeclansDash?remMeAttempt=.
***
Randolph Health will offer Dish it Up! from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. March 26 in the hospital’s private dining room.
Karen Pfohl, a clinical dietitian, will offer a hands-on demonstration on how to make macaroni and cheese healthier. Participants will get to sample the “lighter” mac and cheese.
The event is free. Registration is required; call 336-633-7788.
