Mental Health Greensboro’s next online Provider Academy will focus on “The Criminal Justice System and The Mentally Ill.”
The Zoom workshop will take place at 3 p.m. today, July 13. Chris Bynum, mental health case coordinator at The Center for Youth, Family and Community Partnerships, will provide insight into the criminal justice system and the mentally ill.
Provider Academy is an opportunity for behavioral health and substance abuse providers and peer support specialists to gain current information about mental health trends.
To register, visit www.mhag.org.
***
Make-A-Wish Foundation of Central and Western North Carolina’s Trailblaze Challenge has gone online.
Billed as Blaze Your Own Trail, participants may hike, walk, run, bike, swim or move their way to completing 28.3 total miles anywhere, at their own pace.
Inspired by the Trailblaze Challenge program, where participants hike 28.3 miles in one day, Blaze Your Own Trail is a completely online program that allows participants to meet their fitness goals and make life-changing wishes possible for children with critical illnesses.
Registration is open through Aug. 31 and mileage can be completed at any time. The cost to participate is $60 and there is no additional fundraising required.
For information, visit https://nc.wish.org.
***
AuthoraCare Collective, formerly Hospice and Palliative Care Center of Alamance-Caswell and Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, will hold a three-session online support group, via Zoom, for those who have lost a loved one to COVID-19.
The free event will be from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 4, 11 and 25.
To register or for more information, contact Holly Lux-Sullivan at 336-532-7240 or holly.lux-sullivan@authoracare.org.
***
Cardinal Innovations is offering a variety of online wellness programs at 11 a.m. weekdays.
Programming includes yoga, line dancing, breathing and relaxation, nutrition, Pilates, arts and crafts, and more.
For information, call 336-714-9100 or visit www.cardinalinnovations.org.
***
Biscuitville Fresh Southern will support blood drives hosted by the American Red Cross, in areas where restaurants are located, this week, July 13-19.
Through Sunday, July 19, any person who donates blood at any participating location will receive a coupon for a free biscuit of their choice, while supplies last. Biscuitville will be running a similar campaign with its employees, encouraging team members who work in its restaurants and its restaurant support center to donate.
To make an appointment, visit www.redcrossblood.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.