The AuthoraCare Collective, in collaboration with Cone Health, will offer a webinar, Palliative Care during COVID-19, from noon to 1 p.m. today, April 27.
Palliative care provides expert care for people with chronic, progressive or acute illnesses with the focus on goals of care conversations and symptom management.
The free webinar will help participants:
- Understand what palliative care is.
- Learn why and when palliative care is appropriate.
- Learn how to access palliative care.
To register, visit https://authoracare.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_DEYOcYd0SRGPH9UlZ5BQew.
To join via a telephone call, call 346-248-7799.
***
The Alzheimer’s Association — Western Carolina Chapter and the Alzheimer’s Association — Eastern North Carolina Chapter are partnering with a slate of North Carolina public officials to host its first-ever N.C. Advocacy Virtual Town Halls in May.
Participants will receive an update on state facts and figures, important COVID-19 information for caregivers and hear from thought leaders on policy priorities in North Carolina.
The first town hall will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. May 6. It will focus on plans for the expansion of dementia training requirements in North Carolina and will feature N.C. Rep. Jon Hardister, who is a state House COVID-19 committee member, and Scott Herrick, North Carolina director of public policy for the Alzheimer’s Association.
The second town hall will be from 2 to 3 p.m. May 12. It will focus on plans for the expansion of public health messaging for professionals and caregivers across North Carolina and will feature Herrick and N.C. Sen. Terry Van Duyn, who is a Senate healthcare committee member.
Registration is required at tinyurl.com/ALZTownHallsMay20 or by calling 336-814-3721. Participants will be sent conferencing details prior to the date of each virtual town hall.
***
The Housing Authority of the city of High Point provides pre- and post-homeownership services, as well as financial education, loss mitigation and rental counseling. All services are available to the public.
Individuals who are having problems paying their rent, mortgage or other financial expenses are encouraged to contact the agency and learn about the options that might be available through the recently passed Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
For information, call 336-887-2661 or email counselor@hpha.net.
***
The Women’s Resource Center will host a community blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 29, at 628 Summit Ave. in Greensboro. Donors should look for the big red bus.
To make an appointment, visit www.oneblood.org/donate-now and use sponsor code #59187.
Walk-ins are welcome.
All donors will receive a free $20 e-gift card, a free water bottle and a free wellness checkup.
