Practicing social distancing means more time spent at home. And many people use this time to start a garden in their backyard. There’s a saying that you reap what you sow. And in the case of a vegetable garden, a rich harvest may bring more than dinner. Anya Guy, a Mayo Clinic dietitian, says gardening is good for your body and mind.
Go ahead, dig in. You may go from an empty plot to a bounty. Guy says tending a garden offers an abundance of health benefits.
“You will increase your intake of fruits and vegetables, ultimately because you have them right in your backyard,” she says.
Gardening also can help reduce stress and anxiety levels, and offer light physical activity. Wondering what to grow? Guys says to consider a rainbow variety
“Different vegetables have a variety of different health benefits unique to each of them,” she says.
Chili peppers and banana peppers, for example, contain capsaicin, which has been shown to have a number of health benefits. And then there’s eggplant.
“Eggplant actually grows surprisingly well in a home garden,” Guy says. “It’s easy to grow and it can feed a lot of people in the family.”
A homegrown tomato is often a gardener’s pride. Rich in antioxidants, tomatoes contain potassium and vitamin C, and are a source of fiber.
“If you don’t have the option to garden at home, keep in mind that community gardens are another option,” Guy says.
By embracing your green thumb, you may be able to unpack your vegetable basket instead of a grocery bag.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.