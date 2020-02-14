The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier was unveiled on Armistice Day, 1921.
The original tomb holds the remains of an unknown U.S. service member who died in World War I. Tombs for an unknown service member who fell in World War II and the Korean War were added on Memorial Day, 1958.
A tomb for an unknown who fell during the Vietnam War was unveiled May 17, 1984. However, DNA in 1998 proved the unknown was actually a downed Air Force fighter pilot — his remains were disinterred and re-buried in his home state of Missouri.
That tomb now memorializes all American prisoners of war and those missing in action.
The site is a hallowed shrine of remembrance and patriotism for all ages. It is the most visited feature of Arlington National Cemetery. Although various agencies have guarded the iconic site, the 3rd U.S. Infantry, known as the Old Guard, assumed that responsibility April 6, 1948.
Since that date, Tomb Sentinels have held vigilance 24 hours each day, seven days each week.
Greensboro’s Charles E. (Chuck) Carrick served as a Tomb Sentinel from 1979 to 1981. While my visits to the tomb left indelible memories, I counted on Carrick to fill in a few blanks.
As for the glossy shoes, I asked Carrick to admit the Sentinels wore Corfams versus spit-shined dress shoes. “Sir,” he replied, “we would have been shunned for life at the mention of Corfam.”
Sensing I was a Marine who spit-shined monthly at the most, he went for the dagger, “We even spit-shined our shoes during breaks between shifts.”
By the way, daytime shifts are 30 minutes in the summer and one hour in the winter. Night hours (after the cemetery closes) are two hours in length. Per Carrick, “We only wore 100% wool uniforms — they hold the creases and don’t wrinkle.” The question wasn’t necessary, “Yes, you do sweat a lot!”
Sentinels are so geared to perfection that they do not sit down in their uniforms during breaks. “That could cause a wrinkle — or a visual concernment,” as he explained.
“To eliminate imperfections, we tightened our belts almost to the extreme — that made 30-inch waists look even smaller.” Even though Carrick doesn’t aspire to the 30-inch litmus nowadays, he stays close by hitting the gym at 5 a.m. most mornings.
Brass polishing for the Tomb Sentinels is in the same league as spit-shining shoes. Since my Parris Island-issued can of Brasso lasted well into my civilian years, I did not breach the subject. Just a guess, but the Old Guard probably buys Brasso by the barrels.
I had to ask about the bounce-less marching and shoe-clicking. “Sentinels wear heavy-soled shoes with steel plates, they exact a fair amount of wear and tear on your body. After hours and hours of practice, the march becomes more of a glide,” Carrick said.
From the beginning, it was obvious Carrick wanted to talk less about the Sentinels and more about the tomb.
“The tomb is a very special place,” he said. “The soldiers enshrined therein represent the true meaning of service and sacrifice which has made our country great. They deserve nothing less than perfection on the part of their guardians — and silence and respect on the part of those visiting.”
Carrick admitted to only one infraction during his two-year tour as a Tomb Sentinel. “My girlfriend came up for a visit. During my shift, she stood directly in front of my route. I gave her a very small smile, but it was enough that she eventually became my wife.”
Even though Carrick later finished college and was commissioned as an Army officer, he initially joined the Army as an enlisted man. “I graduated from high school on a Friday and reported to Fort Sill, Okla., on the following Monday,” he recalled.
Initially trained as an infantryman, he had only one goal in view — to become a Tomb Sentinel. The odds were daunting that he would be selected, and even more daunting that he would qualify to earn a Tomb Sentinel’s badge. He did both — his Badge Number in perpetuity is #224.
For information, the Tomb Sentinel Badge is the Army’s second-least awarded badge. Only the Astronaut’s Badge is awarded less frequently.
The Carricks moved to Greensboro in 1984. They have one son.
Among the interesting caveats that came from our conversation: Individual tours of the tomb are available, and a visiting group can lay a wreath at the tomb — but make such arrangements at least a month in advance.
