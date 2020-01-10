Dedication of Habitat Greensboro's First Women Build home

Many of the women participating in the construction of Habitat Greensboro’s first Women Build home recently joined with homeowners Nassira, Leila and their family in dedicating their home in the Asher Downs neighborhood of east Greensboro.

 Provided by Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro

Many of the women participating in the construction of Habitat Greensboro’s first Women Build home recently joined with homeowners Nassira, Leila and their family in dedicating their five-bedroom, three-bath, 1,500-square-foot home in the Asher Downs neighborhood of east Greensboro.

Speaking for the family attired in traditional garments from their native Togo, Nassira expressed gratitude during an emotional dedication highlighted with praise for the project, its participants and presentation of community house-warming gifts followed by a luncheon in the new home. He said he and his wife are thrilled to be buying their own home under the affordable mortgage program which is the hallmark of Habitat for Humanity worldwide.

Plans for the Women Build began last year for the project involving a racially-culturally diverse group of 23 construction teams of women from throughout Greensboro.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.

Load comments