Greensboro Kwanzaa Collective celebrated it 10th African-inspired cultural heritage holiday on its third day, Dec. 28, corresponding to Ujima, a Kwanzaa principle of collective work and responsibility.

Daylong and evening activities occurred at Bethel AME Church in Greensboro, with entertainment, devotion, tribute to ancestors, dance performance and spoken word.

The traditional Kwanzaa greeting is Habari Gani which means “what’s the news?” The answer is the principle for that day: Umoja (unity), Kujichagulia (self-determination), Ujima (collective work and responsibility), Ujamaa (cooperative economics), Nia (purpose), Kuumba (creativity) and Imani (faith).

Kwanzaa occurred Dec. 26-Jan. 1, promoting the Nguzo Saba, its Seven Principles.

