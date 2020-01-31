More than a dozen local students were honored in the 2020 Scholastic Art Awards.
Three received multiple Gold Key awards, the top honor. Camden Snyder of Greensboro Day School received six Gold Keys, including American Visions Nominee for Wood Fired Ash Glaze Vase. Winning two Gold Keys were Zoe Wen of Greensboro Day School, Madeline Seganish of Northwest High School.
Other Gold Key winners include Younghun Sung, Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School; Jimmy Belcher and Kyle Feinstein, Greensboro Day School; Nina Byerly, Page High School; and Chloe Everhart, Wheatmore High School.
Silver Key winners include Andrea Bull, Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School; Chris Bair, Carolina Bostian, Tanya Qu, Caroline Zhang (two Silver Keys) and Alice Zhao, Greensboro Day School; Christy Ma, Northwest Guilford High School; Cayla Ritchy (three Silver Keys), Weaver Academy; and Adison Desgrosiellier, Wheatmore High School.
Honorable mentions are Greta Andersen (three), Chris Bair, Jimmy Belcher (two), Drew Bennett (two), Adrianna Bevis, Massimiliano Criscuolo, Kyle Feinstein (two), Sydney Jurney, Vickey Shi and Jingshu Wu (two), Greensboro Day School; Camille Moody, Kernersville Middle School; Grace Canoy, Trinity High School; Rosa Stancil, Page High School; Cayla Ritchy, Weaver Academy; and Ashton Abee and Hope Turbyfill, Wheatmore High School.
Barton College’s School of Visual, Performing and Communication Arts invited students in seventh through 12th grades from eastern and central North Carolina to submit artwork for the Scholastic Art Awards for Eastern/Central North Carolina exhibition.
Gold Key and Silver Key artworks will be exhibited Feb. 9-27 in the Barton Galleries. To see all the award winners, visit www.barton.edu/galleries/scholastic-art-awards.
