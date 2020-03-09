More than a dozen local students were honored in Barton College’s 2020 Scholastic Art Awards.
Three received multiple Gold Key awards, the top honor. Camden Snyder of Greensboro Day School received six Gold Keys, including American Visions Nominee for Wood Fired Ash Glaze Vase. Winning two Gold Keys were Zoe Wen of Greensboro Day School, Madeline Seganish of Northwest High School.
Other Gold Key winners include Younghun Sung, Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School; Kyle Feinstein, Greensboro Day School; Nina Byerly, Page High School; and Chloe Everhart, Wheatmore High School.
Silver Key winners include Andrea Bull, Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School; Chris Bair, Caroline Bostian, Steve Liang, Camden Snyder (four keys), Jingshu Wu, Siyi Zhou, Yulin Fang, Sydney Jurney, Emily Robinson and Zoe Wen, Greensboro Day School; Christy Ma, Northwest Guilford High School; Cayla Ritchy (three Silver Keys), Weaver Academy; and Adison Desgrosiellier, Wheatmore High School.
Honorable mentions are Greta Andersen (three), Chris Bair, Drew Bennett (two), Adrianna Bevis, Massimiliano Criscuolo, Kyle Feinstein (two), Sydney Jurney, Vickey Shi and Jingshu Wu (two), Greensboro Day School; Camille Moody, Kernersville Middle School; Grace Canoy, Trinity High School; Rosa Stancil, Page High School; Cayla Ritchy, Weaver Academy; and Ashton Abee and Hope Turbyfill, Wheatmore High School.
Barton College’s School of Visual, Performing and Communication Arts invited students in seventh through 12th grades from eastern and central North Carolina to submit artwork for the Scholastic Art Awards for Eastern/Central North Carolina exhibition.
Gold Key award winner
Madeline Seganish, a junior at Northwest Guilford High School, received a Gold Key award for this painting.
Zoe Wen's The Fallen Fall
Zoe Wen, a sophomore at Greensboro Day School, won a Gold Key for this photography submission, "The Fallen Fall."
Provided by Greensboro Day School
Gold Key award winner
Chloe Everhart, a sophomore at Wheatmore High School, won a Gold Key with this entry, "The Mysterious Llama." The medium is Scratchboard.
Gold Key award winner
Younghun Sung, a senior at Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School, won a Gold Key with this digital submission, "Firefly."
Provided by Younghun Sung
Kyle Feinstein's Contamination
Kyle Feinstein, a sophomore at Greensboro Day School, won a Gold Key with this photography submission, "Contamination."
Provided by Greensboro Day School
Gold Key award winner
Nina Byerly, a Page High senior, received a Gold Key award for this painting in Barton College’s Scholastic Art Awards for Eastern/Central North Carolina exhibition.
Gold Key award winner
Madeline Seganish, a junior at Northwest High, brought home a Gold Key award for this painting.
Zoe Wen's The Modern House of Wisdom
Zoe Wen, a sophomore at Greensboro Day School, won a Gold Key for her photography submission, "The Modern House of Wisdom."
Provided by Greensboro Day School
Camden Snyder's Wood Fired Ash Glaze Vase
Camden Snyder, a senior at Greensboro Day School, won a Gold Key with this ceramic and glass submission, Wood Fired Ash Glaze Vase. The submission was also named an American Visions Nominee.
Provided by Greensboro Day School
Camden Snyder's Slip Sprayed Vase
Camden Snyder, a senior at Greensboro Day School, won a Gold Key with this ceramic and glass submission, "Slip Sprayed Vase."
Provided by Greensboro Day School
Camden Snyder's Nebular Purple Bottle
Camden Snyder, a senior at Greensboro Day School, won a Gold Key with this ceramic and glass submission, "Nebular Purple Bottle."
Courtesy of Greensboro Day School
Camden Snyder's Nebular Purple Pitcher
Camden Snyder, a senior at Greensboro Day School, won a Gold Key with this ceramic and glass submission, "Nebular Purple Pitcher."
Provided by Greensboro Day School
Camden Snyder's Natural Ash Glazed Bottle
Camden Snyder, a senior at Greensboro Day School, won a Gold Key with this ceramic and glass submission, Natural Ash Glazed Bottle
Provided by Greensboro Day School
Camden Snyder's Iron Spotted Pitcher
Camden Snyder, a senior at Greensboro Day School, won a Gold Key with this ceramic and glass submission, Iron Spotted Pitcher.
Provided by Greensboro Day School
Silver Key award winner
Adison Desgrosiellier, a senior at Wheatmore High School, won a Silver Key with her sculpture, "Chicken Nugget."
Silver Key award winner
Cayla Ritchy, a senior at Weaver Academy, received a Silver Key award for her "Salsa Skeleton" in Barton College’s Scholastic Art Awards for Eastern/Central North Carolina exhibition.
Silver Key award winner
Andrea Bull, a junior at Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School, won a Silver Key with this entry in the photography category, "Flower Wonderland."
Silver Key award winner
Cayla Ritchy, a senior at Weaver Academy, was awarded three Silver Key awards in three different disciplines. CLOWNERY Speaks Louder Than Words PERIOD, won in the “printmaking” category.
Silver Key award winner
Christy Ma, a senior at Northwest Guilford High, won a Silver Key award for her painting, "Perfectionism."
Silver Key award winner
Cayla Ritchy, a senior at Weaver Academy, was awarded three Silver Key awards in three different disciplines. Her "Game Over" won a Silver Key award in the painting category.
Zoe Wen's A Casual Sunday Afternoon
Zoe Wen, a sophomore at Greensboro Day School, won a Silver Key for this photography submission, "A Casual Sunday Afternoon."
Provided by Greensboro Day School
Sydney Jurney's Multipurpose
Sydney Jurney, a junior at Greensboro Day School, won a Silver Key with this photography submission, "Multipurpose."
Provided by Greensboro Day School
Emily Robinson's Light Travel
Emily Robinson, a freshman at Greensboro Day School, won a Silver Key for this photography submission, "Light Travel."
Provided by Greensboro Day School
Yulin Fang's Take a Rest from the Busy Life
Yulin Fang, a senior at Greensboro Day School, won a Silver Key with this photography submission, "Take a Rest from the Busy Life."
Provided by Greensboro Day School
Camden Snyder's Copper Penny Bottle
Camden Snyder, a senior at Greensboro Day School, won a Silver Key with this ceramics and glass submission, "Copper Penny Bottle."
Provided by Greensboro Day School
Jingshu Wu's Phoenix
Jingshu Wu won a Silver Key with this ceramics and glass submission, "Phoenix."
Provided Greensboro Day School
Siyi Zhou's Coil Vase Form
Siyi Zhou, a junior at Greensboro Day School, won a Silver Key with this ceramics and glass submission, "Coil Vase Form."
Provided by Greensboro Day School
Camden Snyder's Long Necked Ash Glazed Vase
Camden Snyder, a senior at Greensboro Day School, won a Silver Key with this ceramics and glass submission, "Long Necked Ash Glazed Vase."
Provided by Greensboro Day School
Camden Snyder's Carved Flash Slipped Vase
Camden Snyder, a senior at Greensboro Day School, won a Silver Key with this submission, "Carved Flash Slipped Vase."
Provided by Greensboro Day School
Camden Snyder's Solo Dripped Vase
Camden Snyder, a senior at Greensboro Day School, won a Silver Key with this ceramics and glass submission, Solo Dripped Vase.
Provided by Greensboro Day School
Steve Liang's Silver Key entry
Steve Liang won a Silver Key with this entry.
Provided by Greensboro Day School
Caroline Bostian's Ferric Chloride Vase
Caroline Bostian, a senior at Greensboro Day School, won a Silver Key with this ceramics and glass submission, "Ferric Chloride Vase."
Provided by Greensboro Day School
Chris Bair's Child's Play
Chris Bair, a junior at Greensboro Day School, won a Silver Key for this ceramics and glass submission, "Child's Play."
Provided by Greensboro Day School
