Chaired by Jay Craft, the 34th annual Guilford Heart Ball took place Feb. 1 at the Cadillac Service Garage with 211 guests raising more than $246,000 to benefit heart disease and stroke research and prevention education. The Guilford Heart Ball celebrated lives saved, the lives that will be saved and the strides being taken to make a healthier Guilford County.
This black-and-white-themed gala included a silent auction, live auction, gourmet dinner by 1618 Concepts and dancing to live music by The Plaids. Tim Hansen of Greensboro also shared his personal heart story during the program.
The 2020 Guilford Heart Ball leading sponsors included Brown Investment Properties, AC Corporation and Piedmont Natural Gas.
Currently, the American Heart Association is funding four research grants in the Triad, totaling more than $1.3 million. AHA-funded research is being conducted at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, UNCG and N.C. A&T.
For information, visit http://guilfordncheartball.heart.org.
