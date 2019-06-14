Nearly 4,000 greater Guilford County residents hit the UNCG campus May 18 for the 2019 Greater Guilford Heart and Stroke Walk, raising nearly $400,000. Included in this total, is $231,000 which was raised by individual walkers — making this a best year ever for walker dollars contributed.
All funds raised for the American Heart Association’s Greater Guilford Heart and Stroke Walk benefit heart disease and stroke research and prevention education.
The American Heart Association is currently funding four research grants for a total of $1.3 million dollars in the Triad.
These research grants are taking place at N.C. A&T, UNCG and Wake Forest University Health Sciences.
Funds for the Guilford Heart and Stroke Walk are still being raised and donations are being accepted through June 30.
For this year’s walk, Cone Health was the top fundraising company raising $49,842 for heart disease and stroke research and prevention education with 418 participants. Ecolab was the second top fundraising company raising $31,042 and Bank of America-Merrill was the third top fundraising company raising $26,540. Ann Glover from Bank of America, Merrill Lynch was recognized as the top fundraising individual, raising $10,441 to help in the fight against heart disease and stroke.
At the walk, more than 48 dogs walked in this year’s Heart and Stroke Walk’s Pooches on Parade. Bam Bam won the official 2019 Guilford Heart and Stroke Walk Pooch of the Year title by receiving the most Facebook likes.
To make a donation to the Guilford Heart and Stroke Walk, visit www.guilfordheartwalk.org or contact Garet Beane at 336-542-4829 or Garet.Beane@Heart.org.