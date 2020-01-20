The Guilford County Sheriff's Office is offering a Sheriff's Citizen Academy to Guilford County residents who are interested in learning more about law enforcement operations and the Guilford County Sheriff's Office's internal processes.
The classes will meet from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 27-April 16, at the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, 400 W. Washington St. in Greensboro.
In addition, four labs will be held at various locations with dates and times to be announced.
For information, contact MCPL J.A. Page at 336-641-3378 or jpage0@guilfordcountync.gov.
