With the heat of summer in full swing, it may be hard to believe that school buses will soon be back on the roads. In fact, students attending Guilford County Schools’ early and middle colleges, academies and extended year schools are already back in session.
In preparation for the new school year, Guilford County Schools offered some exciting opportunities this summer for students, teachers and administrators.
The Ignite Summer Camp combined elements of the Summer Arts Institute, Academic All-Stars Camp and Read to Achieve literacy instruction and brought them under one umbrella in two locations. The camp offered lessons about art, music, reading, math and science. Approximately 3,000 students also took advantage of hands-on activities and programs that included coding, crafting, juggling and personal finance.
Incoming ninth-graders interested in advanced manufacturing participated in a new camp called STAMP (Students and Teachers in Advanced Manufacturing Pathways). Local teachers worked in small teams to explore new ways to integrate advanced manufacturing into their lessons. Students in the welding program used tools to create their own camp stove. Those in the machining program built and engraved tiny cars. Students in the mechatronics program designed and automated a robotic arm. These are skills employers in our community say they need and will help prepare interested students for well-paying jobs in the future.
The district also has created five new innovative Signature Career Academies, which will focus on careers that students will be able to start right out of high school as they begin their lives in a field they enjoy.
During the summer, the district offered 60 professional development sessions for approximately 350 educators. At the end of June, more than 70 certified, full-time teachers graduated from the GCS-ACT lateral entry teaching program. It’s the only program in the state, hosted by a school district, which allows professionals to transition from their current career to a career in teaching.
Then, in July, Guilford County Schools held its annual Summer Leadership Institute. This three-day conference gave principals and district leaders time to listen, learn, share and focus on ways to further improve education in our community.
As the district prepares to welcome more than 73,000 students and their families, leaders encourage anyone with questions about the upcoming school year to visit www.gcsnc.com. The district’s website has answers to most frequently asked questions, including information on school nutrition, transportation, bell schedules and more.
Families are also encouraged to attend the open house at your child’s school. Open houses at Guilford County’s traditional public schools are Aug. 19 for high schools; Aug. 20 for middle schools; and Aug. 21 for elementary schools. All open houses are scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m.
Enjoy the rest of your summer break, and we look forward to welcoming everyone back to school on Aug. 26.