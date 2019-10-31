The Guilford County Chandler Dental Clinic will host on open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 1 at 1103 W. Friendly Ave. in Greensboro.

Dr. Chandler and his wife donated the building to the county when Chandler closed his practice in 2007. Renovations to the building were started in early spring 2019 and were completed in late September. Several of the operatories were upgraded. Each side of the building is equipped with X-ray units, a sterilization room and staff offices. The reception area was re-configured, and the interior was painted and new flooring was installed.

The Guilford County Chandler Dental program provides routine dental services such as checkups, cleanings, sealants (children only), fillings and X-rays and emergency treatments to children up to age 21 with Medicaid or North Carolina Health Choice and to children who are uninsured and meet family income guidelines. Women approved for Pregnancy Medicaid are also served.

Free language assistance is available upon request.

For information, call 336-641-3152.

