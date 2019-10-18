The Greensboro Woman’s Club celebrated its 110th anniversary during an Oct. 2 meeting at the Weir-Jordan House, home of the Greensboro Woman’s Club. Club members were assigned to tables decorated with representations of different eras in the club’s history.
Table themes were: Our First Decade: 1909-1919; The Roaring Twenties; Leaders in the Troubled Thirties; Forward in the Forties; Mid-Century Club Work; The ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s; and Our Last Two Decades. Throughout the meeting each table was called on to read club facts from its respective era.
Some of the historical facts shared were:
On Oct. 10, 1909 the Greensboro Woman’s Club was founded with 157 charter members. The club’s motto was “Better Schools and Community.”
In 1914 the club pushed for more sanitary conditions in local grocery stores resulting in a new ordinance which prohibited street displays of produce and crates of live poultry.
In 1917 the club was instrumental in the establishment of the Greensboro Chapter of the American Red Cross.
By 1920 the club had a membership of more than 360 members.
In April 1921 the Greensboro Woman’s Club purchased the Weir-Jordan House. This was accomplished by members purchasing stock at $100 per share. Some note-worthy member-stockholder were Mrs. Bernard Cone; Mrs. Ceasar Cone; Mrs. Julius Cone; Mrs. George Grimsley; Mrs. Claud Kiser; Mrs. Julian Price; Mrs. George Pryor; Mrs. L. Richardson; Mrs. S. Schiffman; and Mrs. E. Sternberger.
On May 19, 1922 the club established the first curb market in the city.
On Feb. 26, 1927 the “Cotton Ball” was hosted by the club at the newly opened King Cotton Hotel. All ladies were asked to wear gowns made of cotton, as well as their underwear and stockings. More than 1,000 guests were present and a picture of the ball appeared in the Sunday section of the New York Times.
In 1930 the club organized the Junior Woman’s Club of Greensboro for women between the ages of 18 and 30.
In 1939 a speaker from Women’s College (UNCG) spoke to the club on the threat posed by Adolf Hitler in Europe.
With the onset of World War II, the club established a “War Service Department” to take up projects in support of the war effort. Some were assembling toiletry kits for enlisted men, working as hostesses at the USO and planting victory gardens.
In 1942 an army training camp was built in Greensboro where thousands of enlisted men trained. The club invited the wives of officers stationed in Greensboro to be temporary members.
In 1944 the General Federation of Women’s Clubs promoted the “Buy a Bomber” Campaign and asked clubs to sell war bonds. Each club member was required to sell $208 worth. Nationally club members were able to sell enough bonds to purchase 431 bomber planes.
In 1948 the country experience a polio epidemic and Greensboro became a regional medical center for 16 counties. Club members volunteered and supported this new convalescent hospital.
During the 1940s and 1950s the club continued work with the Cancer Society by making dressings for cancer patients from discarded linens the club collected. In 1957 alone club members made 6,622 cancer dressings.
In 1952 the club founded the annual Guilford County Fine Arts Festival. The first year there were more than 300 entries and the more than 400 at the second festival. The festival was later moved to Guilford College.
In the 1950s the club worked with other local organizations to create and staff the Greensboro Youth Center where hundreds of teenagers socialized.
In 1984 the Weir-Jordan House was admitted to the National Register of Historic Places.
The club continues to assist a variety of local nonprofits and conducts fundraising activities to provide monetary support. The club will hold its fourth annual yard sale from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 19 at the Weir-Jordan House, 223 N. Edgeworth St. in Greensboro.
For information, visit www.greensborowomansclub.com.
