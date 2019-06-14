The Greensboro Symphony Guild has announced the names of 24 young women who will make their debuts at the 42nd annual Symphony Presentation Ball on Dec. 28.
The ball honors outstanding young women with connections to the Greensboro area and who have made significant contributions within their communities. JoAnna Bright will serve as chairwoman; Rebecca Schlosser will serve an honorary chairwoman; and Craig Siler will serve as master of ceremonies.
The guild sponsors many activities throughout the year which include a Spring Mothers’ Wine and Cheese, Spring Luncheon, Debutante Informal, Marshals’ Tuxedo Evening, Family Picnic, Fall Tea, Dad’s Barbecue, Holiday Tea, Waltz Evening, and Rehearsal Brunch. The debutantes and their families will also attend “A Night at the Symphony” on Sept. 21.
In addition, the parents of the debutantes will host several parties in honor of their daughters.
The debutantes are:
- Anika Grace Ames, daughter of Rosanna and Michael Ames of Greensboro, University of Alabama.
- Olivia Grace Beaupre, daughter of Teresa and Brian Beaupre of Greensboro, UNC-Chapel Hill.
- Samantha Joy Cabbell, daughter of Diane and Kyle Cabbell of Greensboro, Elon University.
- Anna Scott Chamberlin, daughter of Sheri and Andrew Chamberlin of Greensboro, UNC-Chapel Hill.
- Mary Harmon Derrick, daughter of Kim and Lee Derrick of Greensboro, Appalachian State University.
- Faith Elise Dymek, daughter of Jenifer and Stan Dymek of Greensboro, Appalachian State University.
- Penelope Imogene Hazlett, daughter of Lisa Hazlett and Dan Hazlett, both of Greensboro, Pace University in New York.
- Emma Caroline Heard, daughter of Elizabeth and Derrick Heard of Greensboro, N.C. State.
- Jillian Queen Heard, daughter of Elizabeth and Derrick Heard of Greensboro, UNC-Chapel Hill.
- Margaret Patchin Hennigan, daughter of Leslie and Tim Hennigan of Greensboro, N.C. State.
- Katherine Elizabeth Hewitt, daughter of Ande and John Hewitt of Greensboro, Wake Forest University.
- McEvily Elizabeth King, daughter of Kate and Ged King of Greensboro, N.C. State.
- Emily Rose Liebkemann, daughter of Carmen and Walt Liebkemann, Ohio State University.
- Sydney Joann Mayes, daughter of Susie Mayes and Tommy Mayes, both of Greensboro, University of Georgia.
- Patricia Ann McKee, daughter of Kelly and Jim McKee of Greensboro, N.C. State.
- Mallory Ross Mink, daughter of Tammy Mink Hayes of Greensboro and Ross Mink of Kernersville, University of Alabama.
- Ryann Simmons Moore, daughter of Crozier and Tracy Moore of Greensboro, a current student at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University who will transfer to UNC-Chapel Hill this fall.
- Bridget Elizabeth Simmons, daughter of Tammy and Rob Simmons of Greensboro, High Point University.
- Allison Catherine Skenes, daughter of Vanessa and Rob Skenes of Greensboro, UNC-Charlotte.
- Mary Margaret Vial, daughter of Penny and Dean Vial of Greensboro, N.C. State.
- Lauren Elizabeth Whitley, daughter of Jeanne and Mark Whitley of Greensboro, N.C. State.
- Ashley Bain Wilkie, daughter of Angie Wilkie Adams and Jim Wilkie of Greensboro, UNCG.
- Holli Caroline Williams, daughter of Gwen and Scott Williams of Greensboro, UNC-Chapel Hill.
- Emma Brennan Winstead, daughter of Mary and Art Winstead of Greensboro, University of Georgia.