In honor of Veterans Day, the Greensboro Science Center is offering free admission to veterans as well as active duty and retired military personnel this weekend, Nov. 9-11. Guests accompanying service members will receive reduced admission of $12.50 (plus tax) per person. A valid Veteran or Military ID is required.

In addition, veterans, military personnel and their guests are invited to participate on the GSC’s high ropes course, SKYWILD, for the reduced rate of $35 per person. Participants may reserve their adventures online at skywild.org using code THANKS19. A valid Veteran or Military ID must be presented at check-in.

The GSC is at 4301 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro.

For information, visit greensboroscience.org.

