The Greensboro Public Library, Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department and the Greensboro Science Center are teaming up to honor Earth Day’s 50th Anniversary at Greensboro’s Earth Day Celebration. This free, community-oriented event will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 18 at Country Park, 3905 Nathanael Green Drive in Greensboro.
The celebration is designed to encourage members of the community to learn about - and adopt - sustainable practices that will help care for the Earth. Guests will be invited to discover nature as they explore trails, meet live animals and learn about sustainable gardening.
Dozens of ecological organizations will be on hand with displays and hands-on activities highlighting everything from alternative vehicles to earth-friendly science spotlights. Live music, hayrides, food trucks and family-focused games and activities will enhance the celebratory atmosphere.
Guests are encouraged to enter the celebration at Jaycee Park, located at 3802 Jaycee Park Drive. Admission is free. Learn more at www.greensboro-nc.gov/earthday.
