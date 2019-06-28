As I stepped off the city sidewalk and into a wild and wonderful area, an owl swooped suddenly and silently across my path, disappearing into trees and shrubs.
Spring wildflowers were blooming among ferns unfurling their fronds. The path is wide, leading deeper into a thicket, revealing an abundance of wildlife, plants and water.
This is the Bog Garden in Greensboro, and if you haven’t been for a while, you may want to put it on your list of places to visit. It is undergoing a transformation and will emerge as a delightful place reflecting a natural, native Piedmont Small Stream Forest Wetland landscape.
The designation “bog garden” may be something of a misnomer that can be forgiven. It is a term applied by Dr. Joe Christian and Nell Lewis, whose vision, time and energy first gave life to the garden.
The 21-acre area was donated to the city of Greensboro by Blanche Sternberger Benjamin in 1987. The area includes a small lake that served as a playground for the Benjamin children and friends as they were growing up. Seven acres became the Bog Garden at the corner of Hobbs Road and Starmount Farms Road across from the Tanger Family Bicentennial Gardens.
Botanically, a bog is characterized by spongy peat deposits and a carpet of sphagnum moss fed by rainwater. A fen, often confused with a bog, is also a peat-forming wetland, but is fed by groundwater as well as rainwater. They are often dominated with grasses, sedges, wildflowers, birch and willows.
Other wetland types include swamps, marshes and freshwater-forested swamps. Our Bog Garden is actually a forest wetland receiving water from nearby streams and rainwater. Such areas typically have deciduous trees and shrubs along with some evergreens, grasses and wildflowers. Other than the streams, they may at times be dry; at other times they can be quite wet and mucky.
Regardless of what it is called, the Bog Garden has the potential to be an area of even greater interest to birders, wildflower enthusiasts, wildlife and those who want a pleasant place to walk. Typical trees of such a forest type are tulip trees, sycamore, ash, river birch, red maple, yellow buckeye, black walnut and black willow. Shrubs might be spicebush, black haw, hornbeam and American hazelnut. The list of possible wildflowers is too long to include here but range from asters to witch hazel.
Christian soon had a cadre of volunteers working with him, all hard-working and supporting the vision. Over the years, however, a number of nonnative plant species were introduced, with best of intentions. And, of course, many nonnatives arrived compliments of birds, seeds on the shoes of visitors and wind-blown seed.
Invasive species, as they do almost everywhere, grew rampantly throughout the area, making it a tangle of undergrowth and crowding out some spectacular native species.
Over the years, volunteers came and went, and the garden suffered as manpower and money grew scarce. But, as frequently happens in Greensboro, there were always volunteers and donors interested and willing to help.
In 2017, up stepped a small group of new volunteers, led by Diane Laslie and Ann Walter-Fromson, both of whom have a solid understanding of the Piedmont flora and fauna. Together with their friends Deborah Staves, Catherine Aiken, Andi Ives, Lynda Waldrep and Judy West, they drew up a plan for the removal of these invasive plant species in preparation for introduction of plants native to this area. All knew that eliminating the invasives and putting together the right plants was necessary to create a healthy ecosystem to sustain and support the garden. They knew, too, that with the invasives diminished, some native plants could return from seed still in the soil from earlier days.
Some call this process re-wilding, a restoration process that incorporates benefits for both ecosystems and society. That is consistent with the mission of Greensboro Beautiful and the city of Greensboro — creating areas that reflect the natural beauty of the Piedmont while offering a place to visit for pleasure and learning.
The garden volunteers are fearless, and with a plan approved by Greensboro Beautiful and city staff, they quickly set to work. Together they train additional volunteers and have an established schedule of workdays.
The first priority has been removal of invasive plant species, and it is a huge job. A small area at the Starmount Farms Road entrance, outlined by walks and abutting private property, was their choice for a place to start. It was loaded with ivy, fig buttercup, Japanese honeysuckle and knotweed. Without the removal of these noxious weeds, many native species would not survive.
On the day I visited Laslie and Walter-Fromson, spring beauties were in bloom in this area and Christmas ferns were abundant. The spring beauties, which feed early pollinators, are small plants, and tough, but cannot survive a dense cover of ivy. Two years of work has made the entrance a welcoming place, in stark contrast to the tangles of undergrowth still growing in other spots. Those, too, will disappear as volunteers weed and plant. So far, more than 2,000 native plants have been put in and are growing and establishing themselves nicely.
Visitors frequently stop by and ask “Why are you taking out all those pretty plants?” It doesn’t take long for the volunteers to explain the advantages of native species, and most visitors leave with a new appreciation for the garden.
One visitor, concerned about the upcoming removal of invasive bamboo was surprised to learn that birds do not use bamboo for perching or nesting (the primary stem grows straight up, and the side branches are too flimsy to support a bird). She was particularly interested in the resident owls in the garden, and upon learning that they nest elsewhere and only fly through the bamboo, expressed relief. She also learned that the Greensboro Parks & Recreation Department had adopted an invasive plant policy and that plants, trees and shrubs more useful to birds of all types are in the replanting plans.
Because removal of bamboo from the stream bank has the potential to cause erosion, the city will complete that project over three years. It will remove the bamboo by sections, using a cut-and-treat method that will allow the roots to remain and continue to stabilize the streambank. More ecologically friendly plants will grow in, continuing to stabilize the bank as the bamboo roots rot away. In other areas where bamboo exists, the city will remove it entirely, including the root systems.
Additional volunteers are always needed. Help has been available from several organizations and corporations. One Saturday, a group of AT&T employees helped remove a mass of trees and shrubs from a large area. With that removal, the canopy was opened, allowing more sunlight on the forest floor. Efforts are underway to fill the area with native species, and already a healthy community of ferns and wildflowers is in place.
Greensboro residents are generous with their time and money. The Reid Greenhouse at N.C. A&T has propagated plants and donated them to the garden. Other plants arrive from rescues, often conducted by the N.C. Native Plant Society (which also donated $1,000 to purchase plants), on land slated for development. The Piedmont Bird Club and Greensboro Beautiful have donated funds to purchase plants. Another $500 for plants came from the T. Gilbert Pearson Audubon Society, as native plants are the best food and shelter sources for birds.
The work can be thankless, especially when it is hot and humid, but little that is worthwhile comes without a price. The volunteers tackle the task with enthusiasm and build new friendships along the way. They leave after each workday with a renewed sense that they are doing something for Greensboro, for wildlife and to restore a natural ecosystem that can be enjoyed by all.
Volunteers are welcome to join in this team effort. Training is provided and manageable assignments made based on the time and energy you have.
Whether you see this area as a garden, botanic garden, an enhanced natural area, a bog or a wetland, it is a special place that has benefited from the vision of a few who saw potential in a mass of weeds and muck. Birds are plentiful, including warblers, mockingbirds, Barred Owls, Great Blue Heron, wood ducks, Northern flickers, hawks and more. Frogs are returning, so step carefully and don’t wander off the trails. Plants include blood root, cardinal flowers, green and gold, spicebush, trillium and much more, all changing with the seasons.
Over the years, traditional garden features have been installed, including elevated boardwalks through the wet areas, a re-circulating waterfall tumbling down a hillside, stone steps leading you down a hill, creative garden areas showcasing native plant species and bridges across creeks. A walk can be leisurely and easy or a little longer and slightly more strenuous. Wildlife abounds with regular visits from water-loving birds, a pair of owls, and other creatures large and small.
Thanks to the Benjamin Family, the city, Greensboro Beautiful, all the donors and especially the volunteers, past and present, they are making one little part of Greensboro extraordinary.