GREENSBORO — On a recent afternoon, neither the humidity nor the threat of an afternoon downpour deterred the Walkers and their grandsons from a jaunt to Smith Community Park.
There was a little friendly smack talk, and a whole lot of furious swishing of paddles.
This neighborhood park in east Greensboro— right outside the Smith Senior Center at 2401 Fairview St. — is home to the city’s newest attraction: six outdoor pickleball courts.
Greensboro residents such as the Walkers have been waiting for years to have outdoor space to play this popular sport.
“We like the exercise,” said Bonnie Walker, watching her husband, Steve, play a match with their 12-year-old grandson, Lucas Bacon of Raleigh. “We like the people.”
The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department will soon have outdoor courts in three locations that will be open from dawn until dusk daily. The department also offers beginners clinics for people new to the sport.
Pickleball is one of the fastest growing leisure activities in the country. The USA Pickleball Association says it has had a 650% increase in membership since 2013.
Pickleball is a racket sport that can be played in pairs or by individuals. Game rules are similar to table tennis, but play requires movements more akin to tennis.
Courts are smaller and games are shorter in duration than a tennis match, making it popular with older active adults.
“It is not as taxing physically but it’s an excellent workout,” said Vonda Martin, a planner with the parks department. “Anybody can play it.”
Fans of the game came out in force when Greensboro Parks and Recreation held a series of community conversations about redeveloping Smith Community Park, Martin said.
The Greensboro Sportsplex has offered open-play pickleball indoor for years. But unrestricted outdoor space was coveted.
Despite the rain, about 50 people turned out for a grand-opening celebration at the courts in May. The courts have been busy ever since. Folks such as the Walkers have even been organizing friends to play regularly.
Parks and Recreation also recently adapted the courts at Lake Daniel Park for dual-use as part of the department’s upgrades to tennis courts around the city. The nets can be modified for use for tennis or pickleball. Martin said the department will also do a similar dual-use renovation to the courts at Woodlea Acres Park on Largo Drive.
People who want to learn how to play the game can sign up for a free beginners clinic. They will be offered monthly this summer at the Greensboro Sportsplex or Smith Community Park.
Glenwood Recreation Center also offers instruction weekly for residents 55 and older.
The pickleball community also welcomes newcomers, said Carla Hoover, the special programs superintendent for Parks and Recreation.
“It is sport for everybody,” Hoover said. “It would be great to get into a beginners clinic, but anytime people are playing, if there is time, people are willing to teach the basics.”