With her University of Wisconsin degree in hand, Bonnie Barker wasn’t sure of her career path.
“However, I was very sure I would not be using my major, which was French,” she explained. “After four years, I was fed up with French and French professors.”
When registering for job openings with the University Student Placement Office in 1968, she specified, “Any job, anywhere!”
She thought the first call generated by the Placement Office was a joke. “It was a U.S. Air Force recruiter. That would have pleased my father, who had served in World War II.”
Instead, she took a secretarial position in Chicago, even though she had few skills and no experience. “I took a lot of typing mistakes home in a big purse.”
Her Air Force recruiter called 90 days later. “He asked if I had changed my mind. His timing was perfect. I jumped — figuring it would be a four-year adventure at the least.”
Barker reported to Lackland Air Force Base (AFB) in San Antonio, Texas, for Officer Training School in September 1968.
After being commissioned as a second lieutenant, Barker became Personnel Officer at Luke AFB, Phoenix, Ariz. She promptly discovered she was the first and only female regular officer on base. As she recalls, “That was the case through most of my career — there were so few of us. I was a surprise wherever I went.
“Promotions were limited for women officers,” she said. “We could not be married or have children — not that the Air Force issued maternity uniforms anyhow.”
Her next assignment was the Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, Colo. “When I arrived, my commanding officer told me that was no place for a woman. I told him not to worry. It turned out to be a great job for me — my sister even married one of my cadets,” she said.
Next came Squadron Officer’s School, at Maxwell AFB, Montgomery, Ala. “I started dating Captain John Carney, a Vietnam War navigator and member of my class. Air Force rules regarding marriage had started to change — we were married in 1972.”
The couple was posted at Kirtland AFB, Albuquerque, N.M., where she formed and commanded a Women’s Air Force (WAF) Squadron of about 100 enlisted women.
Later, the couple moved to Dayton, Ohio, based on her husband’s orders to Wright-Patterson AFB. Unfortunately, she was ordered to Taiwan. Of course, that would not work. Meanwhile, the first of their three daughters had been born to the Carneys.
“I will be forever indebted to a young enlisted airman,” she reflected. “While processing me out of the Air Force, he suggested I transfer to the Air Force Reserve. That was a life-changer for me.”
By 1974, the Carneys were back at Kirtland AFB. “My first assignment — disband the WAF Squadron — Air Force women were fully integrating,” she recalled. “We were now simply women officers and airmen.”
While in Albuquerque, their two younger daughters were born.
In 1983, the Carneys divorced while stationed in Tacoma, Wash.
She joined the Nebraska Army National Guard in 1983. “That was a true adventure — I became involved with tanks, howitzers and even helicopters,” she recalled.
In 1984, she transferred to the Nebraska Air National Guard Command Staff. “I was the first female officer to hold the billet. That really shook them up,” she said.
“When the USAF Inspector-General came to inspect the base, I assigned him an office next to mine. We soon discovered we were both single. A year later, Col. Jerry Hallman and I were married.”
She was promoted to lieutenant colonel while serving as Public Affairs Officer with Strategic Air Command (SAC) Headquarters, Offutt AFB, Omaha, Neb.
“Those were the days of Desert Storm. The media were constantly seeking information,” she recalled.
She is quick to recap her career, “Instead of a four-year adventure, the Air Force turned into a 24-year adventure for me.”
The Hallmans retired to Hilton Head Island, S.C. At age 79, Jerry Hallman died of lung cancer from Agent Orange. He was buried in Arlington National Cemetery with full military honors on Sept. 13, 2019.
After her husband’s death, Bonnie Hallman moved to Greensboro to be near her daughter and three grandchildren. Her other two daughters and a granddaughter live in New York.
She stays very active in her new hometown. She is an ordained elder at Westminster Presbyterian Church, where she leads a Widows’ Bible Study. She is an officer in Greensboro Pi Beta Phi Alumnae Club, writes a newsletter for Greensboro Newcomers Club, and is active in the Greensboro Kiwanis Club.
Oh yes, she is a member of Military Officers Association of America and volunteers with the Greensboro Servant Center.
She had a ready answer for the obvious question about her busy schedule: “I never did like sitting around.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.