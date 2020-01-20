Greensboro Housing Coalition’s 30th Birthday Bash will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at the Painted Plate at the Vineyard, 3404 Whitehurst Road in Greensboro.

Barbara Harris, retired assistant city manager of the City of Greensboro, will be presented with the inaugural Beth McKee-Huger Housing Advocate of the Year Award for her dedicated support and advocacy of affordable housing in Greensboro. The annual award has been newly named to recognize Beth McKee-Huger, a local affordable housing advocate and former executive director of GHC. GHC will also recognize its outgoing executive director, Brett Byerly.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

The attire is dressy casual; a Mardi Gras flair is highly encouraged.

Tickets are $60.

For information, call 336-691-9521 or email taylor@gsohc.org.

