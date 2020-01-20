Greensboro Housing Coalition’s 30th Birthday Bash will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at the Painted Plate at the Vineyard, 3404 Whitehurst Road in Greensboro.
Barbara Harris, retired assistant city manager of the City of Greensboro, will be presented with the inaugural Beth McKee-Huger Housing Advocate of the Year Award for her dedicated support and advocacy of affordable housing in Greensboro. The annual award has been newly named to recognize Beth McKee-Huger, a local affordable housing advocate and former executive director of GHC. GHC will also recognize its outgoing executive director, Brett Byerly.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
The attire is dressy casual; a Mardi Gras flair is highly encouraged.
Tickets are $60.
For information, call 336-691-9521 or email taylor@gsohc.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.