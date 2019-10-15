GREENSBORO — Halloween only comes around once a year. Luckily, Greensboro gives you lots of ways to celebrate.
From the kiddos to the grown-ups, the city hosts dozens of free festivals, dances, spooky theater productions, fun activities for kids and teens, craft classes for all ages, and children’s story times.
You can find a list of activities at www.greensboro-nc.gov/Halloween.
Here is a sample of some favorites.
Adults only
Fresh off the success of Parks and Recreation’s summertime Adult Recess event, the department will host Adult Recess: Halloween Edition from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 1 at Country Park. Parking is available at Jaycee Park, 3899 Jaycee Park Drive. This is a 21 and older event.
The department’s summer event — complete with nostalgic playground games, bounce houses, food trucks, and beer — drew more than 600 people and was featured on NPR’s “Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me” and in the Wall Street Journal.
This round will be the best parts of a Halloween festival, without the kids.
There will be spooky hay rides through Country Park, a “Stranger Things” inspired photo booth, candy, classic carnival games, a “Thriller” dance contest, pumpkin bowling and more. The event is free. Beer and food are available for purchase.
“Adult Recess is a chance for grown-ups to let loose and remember what it’s like to be carefree again — even if it’s only for one night,” said Parks and Recreation Community Outreach and Engagement Coordinator Jennifer Hance. “Don’t forget to wear a costume. We’ve got prizes for the best getups.”
There also will be some reverse trick-or-treating. Bring a non-perishable food item to be donated to a local food pantry.
For animal lovers
Do your children love all the creepy crawlies? Then the Truly Terrifying Trailblaze at Lake Higgins is for them.
This family-friendly (and actually not all that scary) event includes an evening hike on the Bald Eagle trail along the banks of Lake Higgins and a nature talk about bats, snakes and other animals in the local ecosystem.
“There are a lot of things that are considered bad about snakes and bats and spiders,” said Alma Stott, a recreation assistant at Lake Higgins. “What we want to do is reposition those animals in the habitat in the really important — not spooky — supportive role they play.”
After the hike, folks will gather around a campfire and sip hot cider, and maybe tell a few ghost stories. Participants are encouraged to wear costumers. Stott will be a furry bat.
“It’s not going to be terrifying. It’s going to be really wholesome,” she said.
The event will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 1. Call the Lake Higgins Marina at 336-373-3739 to register.
Spook-free Halloween
Downtown will be the epicenter of pre-Halloween madness from 2 to 6 p.m. Oct. 26.
The Greensboro Youth Council is back with Ghoulash! This not-so-scary, spook-free Halloween festival includes games for all ages, crafts, bounce houses and costume contests at Center City Park and a haunted house provided by City Arts at the Greensboro Cultural Center.
Over at LeBauer Park, Greensboro Downtown Parks will have a jack-o’-lantern contest, a live performance by The Clanky Lincolns, a Halloween dance choreography session with the Dance Project, and storybook dance and yoga with Bella Ballerina.
There will also be 50-booth vendor market selling crafts, art and gifts.
Ghoulash! is free. To participate in the pumpkin contest, drop your decorated pumpkin off at LeBauer Park between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. the day of the event.
And while you’re downtown, don’t forget to do a little trick-or-treating at area businesses until 5 p.m. There will be teal pumpkins out to indicate which locations have non-food items.
Live theater
For the theater nerds, the Drama Center will host two Halloween shows this year.
For teens and adults, the Drama Center’s Playwright’s Forum will premiere “Stage Fright! An Evening of Short Plays.”
Local playwrights deliver spooky, eerie and hilarious short productions at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 24, 8 p.m. Oct. 25-26 and at 2 p.m. Oct. 27 in Stephen D. Hyers Theatre in the Greensboro Cultural Center. Admission is free, with a suggested donation of $10.
For the kiddos, check out “The Princess and the Goblin” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25; 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Oct. 26; and at 2 p.m. Oct. 27 in the Odell Auditorium at Greensboro College.
This show is appropriate for all ages. Children are encouraged to wear Halloween costumes to take part in the costume parade. Treats will be on hand. Tickets are $8. Buy tickets at www.thedramacenter.com.
Fun community events
Not into a large event? These community festivals and dances draw a slightly smaller crowd — but don’t skimp on the Halloween fun.
- Monster Mash at Glenwood Recreation Center, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 19: A family Halloween party with games, story-telling, snacks and plenty of candy for all ages. Bring your own trick-or-treat bucket or bag, and don’t forget to wear your best costume.
- Fall Festival & Trunk or Treat, Peeler Recreation Center, 1-3 p.m. Oct. 19: A free day of family fun, games, candy and prizes in a safe environment.
- Halloween Spooktacular Dance, Barber Park Event Center, 6-8 p.m. Oct. 29: Parks and Recreation’s Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation program hosts a Halloween dance for individuals with disabilities and their friends and family.
- Halloween Hoopla, Brown Recreation Center 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 31: A free, family-friendly event with food vendors, candy, face-painting, games, bounce houses, vendors, and more. Children of all ages are welcome.
