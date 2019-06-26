Greensboro — The Greensboro Farmers Curb Market is beginning a program to reach older adults with a new Healthy Living program.
The program includes free cooking, help from market ambassadors and the doubling of coupons for fruits and vegetable purchases for people who participate in the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program, a state-operated, federally financed program that gives older people the ability to obtain locally produced products.
The market’s Healthy Living initiative is made possible through a grant from the Junior League of Greensboro.
The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program, or SFMNP, coupons are distributed by Senior Resources of Guilford, at 1401 Benjamin Parkway in Greensboro, as a part of its community nutrition programming.
People who get the SFMNP coupons must present them to the Market Information Desk on market days — Saturdays and Wednesdays — to receive a coupon issued by the farmers market to double the value of their SFMNP coupons. The SFMNP and double-up coupons can be spent on fresh fruits and vegetables from more than 20 verified farmers at the market.
As part of the project, the farmers market will hold free cooking classes:
- Cooking for One: 10-11 a.m. July 13.
- Eating Local and Healthy for Aging: 10-11 a.m. Aug. 3.
To register, visit https://ticketmetriad.com/events/cooking-for-one.
For information about the Senior Nutrition Voucher Program, call 336-373-4816.
The Greensboro Farmers Curb Market is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays and from 7 a.m. to noon Saturdays at 501 Yanceyville St. in Greensboro.
For information, call 336-373-2402.