Greensboro Day School's graduation ceremony was held Friday, May 29, on campus. The school plans to host a more formal ceremony in August.
Graduates: Jacob Thomas Aldridge, Zaira Fatima Arfeen, Christian Chase Bailey, Christopher John Jay Bair, Fulton Durant Bell, Drew Thomas Bennett, Eli Sol Bensimhon, Morgan Bontempo, Caroline Bailey Jean Bostian, John Rush Bowman, Amanda Grace Cash, John Thomas Binh Chappell, Guanxing Chen, Ruishi Chen, Massimiliano DiRosa Criscuolo, Trevor Deedy, Christopher Frederick Delligatti, Caroline Renee Doss, Yulin Fang, Elliot Henry Gasiorek, Garrett Singh Grewal, Lele Gu, Pablo Gutierrez Sanchez, Catherine Jane Gwinnett, Alexandra Noel Harris, Camren Hayes, Nathan Thomas Hayes, Atticus Robert Head, Katherine Raleigh Hodgin, Madison Riley Howard, Morgan Elizabeth Jones, Gregory Just, Audrey Laiprasert Kim, James Franklin Kirkpatrick, Cal Henry Knox, Skye Emily Law, Garrett Carlton Lee, Celia Margot Levy, Ziqi Li, Menghan Liu, Avery Alexandra Love, Lauren Ellison Lowe, Yishan Lyu, William Carson McCorkle, Matthew Mar McLeod, John Christopher Moody, Matthew Brooks Olin, Rahul Bakul Patel, Henry Peng, William Cason Pierce, Destiny Elizabeth Plaskett, Mary Katherine Poole, William A. Presson, Kayla Dawn Rafkin, Emma Catherine Reilly, Elijah Christopher Roberts, Spencer Hanes Robinson, Virginia Marie Roman, Zachary Edward Ross, Nicholas Miller Saunders, Benjamin Schneid, John Guerard Scott, Graysen Leigh Shirley, Caroline McKenna Shue, Ashlyn Ferriere Sipe, Camden Snyder, Stone Benjamin Solomon, Cameron Kathleen Somerville, Clayton Hugh Stinnett, James Buchanan Sumner, Christopher Whitton Trevey, Max Harrison Walters, Jingshu Wu, Katherine Carlisle Wyrick, Siyuan Xiang, Yan Xie
