As part of an art class assignment during distance learning, Greensboro Day School fifth- and eighth-grade students created self-portraits based on the 2019 photo series Daily Bread by photographer Gregg Segal.

“Their self-portraits are an investigation of our new way of living and learning,” said art teacher Michelle Osborne.

Students chose a minimum of 15 objects that they have been using for distance learning, entertainment and comfort.

“We understand how crucial it is for our students to be supported in their emotional, social and physical well-being. This is an amazing and intimate glimpse into their lives. I am grateful for their willingness to share so openly and honestly,” Osborne said.

She also credits Libby Beaty, a middle school art teacher at the Seoul Foreign Middle School, for the lesson inspiration. In addition to learning tools of computers, pencils and textbooks, family pets, favorite foods and hobbies were often represented. This assignment taught students about unity, balance, focus, contrast, pattern and proportion as they designed their photographs.

— Staff Report

Tags

Load comments