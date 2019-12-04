mortarboard1

Greensboro College has announced that the following people have graduated as of Aug. 15:

Greensboro: Ain Sade Flowers, Bachelor of Business Administration in Organizational Leadership and Management, cum laude; Crystal Dawn Foster, M.Ed. in special education; Keith W. Gantt, B.S. in exercise and sport studies; Lillyan Seabrooks Jiles, B.A. in psychology; Julia Elaine Lentini, N.C., B.A. in liberal studies

McLeansville: Deborah Shellee Sims, Bachelor of Business Administration in Organizational Leadership and Management, cum laude

