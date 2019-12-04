Greensboro College has announced that the following people have graduated as of Aug. 15:
Greensboro: Ain Sade Flowers, Bachelor of Business Administration in Organizational Leadership and Management, cum laude; Crystal Dawn Foster, M.Ed. in special education; Keith W. Gantt, B.S. in exercise and sport studies; Lillyan Seabrooks Jiles, B.A. in psychology; Julia Elaine Lentini, N.C., B.A. in liberal studies
McLeansville: Deborah Shellee Sims, Bachelor of Business Administration in Organizational Leadership and Management, cum laude
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.