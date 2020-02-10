Gibsonville: Sojourner Lin'day Graves, Bachelor of Arts in human development and family science

Greensboro: Octavious Mustophidae Benton, Bachelor of Arts in liberal studies; Roberta Jean Dupont, Bachelor of Arts in human development and family science; Frances Patricia Hawkins, Bachelor of Arts in liberal studies; Jacqueline Simone Treadway, Bachelor of Arts in English and communication studies; Darian Shaianne Welty, Bachelor of Arts in art education and psychology; Ellie Eleanor Yearns, Master of Arts in teaching English to speakers of other languages

High Point: Jacob Alexander Danser, Bachelor of Science in criminal justice

Oak Ridge: Joseph Anthony Heck, Bachelor of Science in exercise and sport studies

