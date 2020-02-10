Archdale: Natalie Danielle Craven, Emily Anna Matthews
Browns Summit: Tyler Rachelle Hackney
Climax: Jordan Shea Welborn
Gibsonville: Kara Lee Ingle, Kassie Faith Simmons
Greensboro: Abbey Paige Adkins, Octavious Mustophidae Benton, Nicholas David Brotherton, Jeremiah Eugene Campbell, Dylan Scott Cole, Glenn Maurice Evans, Natalie LaToya Fitzgerald, Raven Alexandra Green, Christopher W. Harper, Frances Patricia Hawkins, Ethan Michael Hemati, Page Catharine Hyers, Joshua Christopher Lemon, Megan Ann McDaniel, Terri Lynn McKenzie, Decima Alexcia Michael, Emily Murph Navpanahi, Brandy Pedraza, Rebekah Brianne Tippetts, Jacqueline Simone Treadway, Carlyn Grace Uhlir, Robert Douglas Walsh, Carissa Dionne Washington, Darian Shaianne Welty, Kara Lynn Wood, Anis Yahi
Jamestown: Justin Thomas Matthews, Noah Thomas Springs
Julian: Hannah Nicole Williamson
High Point: Alexander Joseph Bishop, Jorge Luis Cortez-Becerra, Shanine T. Duviella, Caleb Jeremiah Harper, Lindsey Rebecca Mead, Kaleigha J'Na Mitchell, Alexander Clayton Sargeant, Parker L. Spesock
McLeansville: Cortney Rychell Sharpe
Pleasant Garden: Molly Kaitlyn Colvin, Fantasia Cierra Hastings, Hannah Taylor Joyce, Hannah Lane Osborne
Whitsett: Anna Marie George, Travis Levon Morris
