Archdale: Natalie Danielle Craven, Emily Anna Matthews

Browns Summit: Tyler Rachelle Hackney

Climax: Jordan Shea Welborn

Gibsonville: Kara Lee Ingle, Kassie Faith Simmons 

Greensboro: Abbey Paige Adkins, Octavious Mustophidae Benton, Nicholas David Brotherton, Jeremiah Eugene Campbell, Dylan Scott Cole, Glenn Maurice Evans, Natalie LaToya Fitzgerald, Raven Alexandra Green, Christopher W. Harper, Frances Patricia Hawkins, Ethan Michael Hemati, Page Catharine Hyers, Joshua Christopher Lemon, Megan Ann McDaniel, Terri Lynn McKenzie, Decima Alexcia Michael, Emily Murph Navpanahi, Brandy Pedraza, Rebekah Brianne Tippetts, Jacqueline Simone Treadway, Carlyn Grace Uhlir, Robert Douglas Walsh, Carissa Dionne Washington, Darian Shaianne Welty, Kara Lynn Wood, Anis Yahi

Jamestown: Justin Thomas Matthews, Noah Thomas Springs

Julian: Hannah Nicole Williamson

High Point: Alexander Joseph Bishop, Jorge Luis Cortez-Becerra, Shanine T. Duviella, Caleb Jeremiah Harper, Lindsey Rebecca Mead, Kaleigha J'Na Mitchell, Alexander Clayton Sargeant, Parker L. Spesock 

McLeansville: Cortney Rychell Sharpe

Pleasant Garden: Molly Kaitlyn Colvin, Fantasia Cierra Hastings, Hannah Taylor Joyce, Hannah Lane Osborne

Whitsett: Anna Marie George, Travis Levon Morris

