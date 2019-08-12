Greensboro College has opened several of its regular academic courses to the public for this fall, including courses in World War II history, drawing and business leadership.
The courses include:
America in World War II (HIS 2140), meets 2:45-3:45 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays., Aug. 21-Dec. 2. Participants will use various text and audio-visual materials to explore America's experience in WWII on the battlefield and on the home front. Students will spend the last part of the course on the evolving popular memory and public history of the War since 1945. The class will have some guest speakers and take at least one field trip. The students will present information to each other over the course of the semester.
Special Topics in Business: Leadership Fitness (BUS 4500), meets 4 p.m. Wednesdays, Aug. 21-Nov. 20. Based on the book "Leadership Fitness" by longtime football coach and college-athletics administrator Homer Rice, the course focuses on various aspects of leadership, illustrated with presentations by and Q&As with guest speakers, including Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner John Swofford.
Fine Arts: Traditional and Contemporary Perspectives (MUS 3530, THE 3530), meets 6-9:45 p.m. Mondays, Aug. 26-Dec. 2. This course covers special topics in music or theatre with an emphasis on developing the student's knowledge of and appreciation for selected art forms. Can be taken for music credit or theatre credit.
Advancing with Excel (BUS 2401), meets 6:30-8:50 p.m. Wednesdays, Aug. 21-Nov. 20. This course is an in-depth study of the use of Microsoft Excel for business-related purposes. It provides students the opportunity to learn this industry standard program by applying real-world data management skills and data analyses techniques. The course offers extensive hands-on training on the introductory, intermediate, and advanced levels. General topics included are managing and organizing data using tables, calculating data with formulas and functions, analyzing data using charts and conditional formatting, summarizing data with outlining and pivot tables, validating data and trouble-shooting errors, and automating procedures with macros. This course should accommodate the needs of those desiring to obtain comprehensive knowledge and application of using spreadsheets in any career field and prepare those taking this course for the Excel Certification Exam.
The Principles of Personal Finance (BUS 2300), meets Mondays and Wednesdays from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Aug. 21-Dec. 2. This course is for all students in any major interested in investigating and learning the principles of personal money management. Topics include the management of student debt, budgeting for an individual or family, how to generate saving for important life events including retirement, the use of insurance and the options available for investing.
Environmental Ethics (REP 1625), meets Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 2:45 to 3:45, Aug. 21-Dec. 2. In this course, students will be introduced to ethical thinking about the environment. How should humans respond to environmental problems? Students will examine different moral theories and consider the practical implications for challenges such as climate change, pollution, environmental racism, habitat loss, sustainable farming, among other contemporary issues.
Introductory Drawing, 2-D Design & Composition (ART 1110), meets 8-11:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Aug. 27-Dec. 3. This course is an introduction to drawing from direct observation of subject matter, use of perspective and proportional measurement, exploring different media, developing compositional skills and planning basic illustrations and graphic designs for print or digital development/display.
Special Topics in Art: Portraying Character (ART 4500), 8:30-10:45 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Aug. 21-Dec. 2. Prerequisites: Drawing I and Painting I or permission of instructor upon portfolio review. Counts for Studio Art, 2D Design major, or B.F.A. in Painting and Drawing.
Students will create a set of studies and final works showing a variety of ages, genders, ethnicities, and character "types". We will use both models and photographic sources, as well as imagination. Students must supply their own media: oil or acrylic, watercolors, and drawing media both dry and wet (charcoal, pastel, ink, and pencil). Students must supply their own paper and/or canvases. A sketchbook or sketch paper kept in a folder is necessary, too.
The goal is to have greater fluency in depicting the human face (and neck and shoulders, at least, with possible hands), to express a wide range of emotions, ideas, and ways of living. The work people have chosen or had to perform affects their visage, and people also can affect others through "masks" they wear to change perceptions. The class will look and learn to carefully record and at times expose and exaggerate, as well as faithfully render the way humans use their faces to both be more and less themselves.
Tuition for adults is $380 per credit-hour, or $1,520 per course, for academic credit, or $75 per credit-hour, or $300 per course, to audit. To register or for more information about any of these classes, contact Becky Quigley at 336-272-7102, Ext. 5210, or email rebecca.quigley@greensboro.edu.