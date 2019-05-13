GREENSBORO — “I did it!” Emma Ballenger, 10, yelled as she exited the webbed tube connecting the tops of two climbing towers at the Greensboro Children’s Museum.
Emma’s pink t-shirt, which read "Believe in Yourself," seemed to echo her triumph. It was her second time climbing the towers. She was with Emma Smith, her 9-year-old friend and swim team buddy.
When the two girls made it to the ground, they ran up to their parents.
“I saw my whole life flash before my eyes,” Emma Ballenger said breathlessly.
The climbing towers are one of the newest additions to the museum, which celebrates its 20th anniversary on Wednesday.
A museum for kids. Few believed in the concept back in the early 1990s when the idea was being shopped around town.
A lot has changed since then.
"Twenty years is young for some organizations," Marian King, the museum's CEO said, "but this was such a grassroots startup and so it feels so exciting to be a part of it and see us reach this milestone."
• • •
The museum may not have existed were it not for the efforts of the late Jerry Hyman. The story of how the Greensboro businessman was inspired by a children’s museum in San Francisco while on a layover in 1990 has been repeated so many times it's almost legendary now. Hyman brought the idea back to Greensboro determined to create such a space here.
He visited museums all over the country and in Europe collecting ideas. He turned to Cynthia Doyle for help. Doyle was a civic leader known for her fierce tenacity and fundraising talent.
Doyle sought out alumni of Leadership Greensboro, an organization she’d helped create, to form a steering committee for the proposed museum.
Kathy Black, one of those committee members, remembers the meetings that took place in Doyle’s living room.
“The energy was always so great," Black recalled. "Everyone came from a different background and a different perspective."
There were architects, teachers and marketers.
“People who had an interest in seeing something like this happen,” Black said.
Eventually, the task of fundraising began, but people were slow to embrace the idea of a museum for children.
“People didn’t know what a children’s museum was,” Black said. “The word museum can have other connotations.”
But this museum was less about looking and more about doing. It would be interactive in a way not associated with a typical museum.
Black evangelized the museum to civic groups. She talked to Rotary and Kiwanis clubs, the symphony guild — pretty much anybody.
“I would talk to anybody who would let me in the door,” Black said.
Former Mayor Jim Melvin helped Hyman find what would be the museum's permanent home — a defunct Chrysler dealership at 220 N. Church St. across from the Greensboro Central Library.
Black remembers the poor condition of the building, with its dirty walls and deep pits used for oil changes.
“It needed a lot of work,” Black said.
And a lot of volunteer hours.
“Everybody worked hard. Everyone loved the whole idea of the museum and was willing to put in the time to make it happen,” Black said.
• • •
After 13 years and a substantial investment of his own money, Hyman’s interactive playland came to fruition when it opened in May 1999 at a cost of roughly $4.6 million.
That first year, there were 130,000 visitors, 517 groups and 698 birthday parties.
“When we opened the door, they just came streaming in all day long," Black remembered. "It was so exciting because it was something so different for Greensboro."
Kids could climb in the cockpit of a real airplane. They could sit in a real race car. They could DJ in a radio booth or perform on a stage. They could stock, shop or be a cashier at a pint-sized grocery store.
“The mission was always for it to be a hands-on place for kids where they could learn by doing and that’s what was so awesome about it," Black said. "It wasn’t just stuff to look at, it was things they could touch, get in, ride on."
The exhibits have proved so popular that little has changed over the years. There’s a construction area where kids can put on a hardhat and build things from blocks. There’s also a medical center where aspiring doctors and dentists can practice on a dummy patient with stethoscopes and look at X-rays. Nonie’s House takes kids back to an early 20th century home with an antique kitchen.
"Some of the elements have been replaced or upgraded because things literally get loved to death," King said.
Newer additions include a donated semi-truck from Volvo and an ambulance.
Buddies Emma and Emma each have their favorite areas. Emma Smith likes the mail center where she can file letters into drawers and climb inside a real postal service truck. Emma Ballenger likes the costumes and the sound effects in the theater area.
It’s the second visit for Erika Peretta and her son Tristan, who is pretending to build a fire in the camping area.
“There is so much interaction between parents and children,” Peretta said.
Susan Girdner started coming to the museum in 2005 with her son. A former high school math teacher, Girdner loved the museum so much that she got a job as a play-and-learning specialist in 2010. Four years later, she became one of two weekend managers.
“I love the diversity of people that come through," Girdner explained. "Childhood seems to be the thing that bonds us all.”
• • •
Hyman continued to serve on the board until his death in 2014. Later that year, a mural in the lobby was dedicated in his honor.
Doyle died in 2015.
Ten years ago, the museum was chosen by famed California chef Alice Waters as a site for one of her Edible Schoolyards, where kids could grow, harvest and prepare fresh food — the first such partnership in the country.
And the museum continues to evolve.
In 2016, the museum embarked on a major expansion and fundraising campaign to add a state-of-the-art outdoor plaza with two 30-foot-high climbing towers. Each pyramid-shaped tower can hold 250 children. An indoor river feature with 10 learning stations was also added.
Black is no longer actively involved with the museum, but is ready to help if needed.
“I’ll never entirely outgrow that children’s museum. It will always be something near and dear to my heart,” Black said. “It’s a jewel for downtown, not only for Greensboro, but the surrounding community.”