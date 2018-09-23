GREENSBORO — Local fans of the CBS drama “Bull” will see a familiar face as its third season premieres Monday.
Greensboro native David Furr will fill a recurring role.
It’s one of his latest roles on television, Broadway and film since he arrived in New York nearly 20 years ago.
“Bull” stars Michael Weatherly as Dr. Jason Bull in a drama inspired by the early career of Dr. Phil McGraw, the founder of a prolific trial consulting firm.
“’Bull’ shoots here in New York, and it has been a real pleasure to work on,” Furr said by email. “The show is great, and I really enjoy the cast and crew. Having the opportunity to continue returning to the world of ‘Bull’ has been a joy.”
His family in North Carolina will watch on television: mother Margaret Furr in Greensboro, father Richard and stepmother Lana in Advance, and brother Michael in Winston-Salem.
In addition, Furr guest-starred in an episode of the Netflix show, “The Good Cop,” which stars Josh Groban and Tony Danza. The first season is now available on Netflix.
Furr also has a recurring role in season three of “The Man in the High Castle,” when is scheduled to be released Oct. 5 on Amazon Prime. He plays George Lincoln Rockwell, the leader of the American Nazi Party in the early 1960s.
Furr shot “Man in the High Castle” last year in Vancouver, British Columbia.
“I had recently binge-watched the show in a hotel room while shooting something in Richmond, not having any idea that I’d be joining (the cast) in the next season, much less the very next episode,” Furr said. “It’s very odd to join a show that you have recently binge-watched, and that is one of your favorites. The world of ‘Man in the High Castle’ is set in an alternative history, so it is wildly interesting, creepy and lush. Diving into that was an incredibly rich experience. My role is one that I’m excited for folks to see.”
In early 2019, he will appear in a Netflix movie, “The Highwaymen,” about the hunt for Bonnie and Clyde. It stars Kevin Costner, Woody Harrelson and Kathy Bates.
Then in February, he will begin rehearsals for a Broadway play. He can’t say which one just yet.
“All of a sudden, there’s kind of a lot hitting the air waves and on the horizon,” Furr said.
Now 46, Furr graduated from Page High School and Appalachian State University.
After college, he performed with the N.C. Shakespeare Festival and the Alabama Shakespeare Festival before heading to New York in 1999. He lives there with his wife, Carrie Plew of Burlington, and a 4-year-old son.
He won an award for his 2012 appearance in Shakespeare in the Park, a series in New York’s Central Park.
The Actors Equity Foundation awarded him its St. Clair Bayfield Award for his role as Orlando in “As You Like it.” The award honors the best performance in a supporting role by an actor in a Shakespeare play in the New York area.
He has appeared on Broadway with such stars as Kathleen Turner, David Hyde Pierce and Christopher Plummer.
In 2016, he received a Tony Award nomination for his role in the Broadway revival of the play, “Noises Off.”
He has guest-starred on several TV shows, including “NCIS: Los Angeles,” “The Mentalist” and “Person of Interest,” and appeared in commercials for Time Warner Cable and Campbell’s tomato soup.
He has appeared in films with Meryl Streep, Glenn Close and Claire Danes.
“I feel nicely diversified between film, television and Broadway,” Furr said. “It’s tough to keep those different balls in the air, but it is rewarding. And it builds on itself. Eventually people in the industry know who you are, and that certainly helps. The Tony nomination helps. And I am well-supported by my family in North Carolina, and certainly by my wife and son here in New York.”