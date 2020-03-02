The City of Greensboro and its Greensboro Community Sustainability Council are accepting nominations through April 30 for its inaugural Responsible Business Awards. Residents may submit nominations recognizing businesses for outstanding efforts promoting sustainability in one of the following categories:
- Water Wise Award: For achievements in conserving water, reusing waste water, managing stormwater and other innovative water practices
- Energy Wise Award: For achievements in renewable energy use, energy efficiency, reduction in air pollutants and other innovative energy practices
- Waste Not Award: For achievements in recycling, compositing, waste avoidance, responsible sourcing, waste recovery and other innovative waste practices
- In Touch with Nature Award: For achievements in natural resource conservation, land preservation, use of native plants or drought-tolerant landscaping, light pollution reduction, green space creation, restoration of natural areas and other innovative environmental stewardship practices
- Quality of Life Award: For achievements in promoting living wage, access to education, access to healthcare and childcare, access to healthy foods and other innovative quality of life practices
- Community Sustainability Leadership Award: For advancing sustainability comprehensively through achievements in energy, water, waste, natural environment and quality of life
In addition to submitting a nomination form, nominators must provide supporting documentation. Nominations submitted without supporting documentation will not be considered.
Category winners will receive a plaque and be recognized at a Responsible Business Awards celebration, which will include a sustainable business keynote speaker.
For information on the Responsible Business Awards, contact Jeff Sovich in the City of Greensboro’s planning department at 336-433-7624 or jeffrey.sovich@greensboro-nc.gov.
To make a nomination, visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfzxL5eKvjx7dXxmdY_7PZI4rLbQzFDXaaWqwjAIdR-VtUosg/viewform.
