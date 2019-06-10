Graham Recreation & Parks needs the community’s input to help shape the future of the department’s facilities and programs and has planned these master plan focus group meetings:

  • Parents of Children with Special Needs and Active Adults: 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, Graham Historical Museum, 135 W. Elm St., Graham.
  • Volunteer Coaches: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, Graham Civic Center, 503 McGee St., Graham.
  • Churches, Civic Groups and Members of the Hispanic Community: 4 p.m. Thursday, June 13, Graham Historical Museum.

Citizens who are unable to attend may fill out a survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/grahamrec or email the director, Brian Faucette, at bfaucette@cityofgraham.com.

