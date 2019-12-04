Robert Franklin Sykes will be the grand marshal for the Graham Christmas Parade which begins at 10 a.m. Dec. 7 at North Main Street and West Parker Street and features more than 120 parade entrants.
The Alamance County Honor Guard will serve as the color guard.
The tree lighting ceremony will be from 5 to 8 p.m. at City Hall with fireworks at 6:30 p.m. Santa will be there to take pictures and visit with families. Dusty Donuts will also be there.
For information, call 336-229-4221.
In other seasonal news, the ice skating rink located in front of Alamance Arts on Main Street is open through Dec 22. For skating times, visit http://bit.ly/2oGZkWO.
Also, the Graham Cinema at 119 N. Main St will be showing these classic Christmas movies:
- National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 7 p.m. Dec. 6, 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 7-8 and 7 p.m. Dec. 9.
- White Christmas, 7 p.m. Dec. 10-12.
- It’s a Wonderful Life, 1 and 4 p.m. on Dec. 14-15.
Admission is $4 for adults and $2 for children.
For information, call 336-226-1488.
