The Cambodian Cultural Center of North Carolina and CNRP-Youths of North Carolina along with the Southeast Asian Coalition will host a forum to bring elected officials and communities together to talk about community empowerment, understanding rights as an American and participating in democracy.

Janet Seng, a Cambodian activitist, will talk about her work as an activist promoting human rights and democracy in Cambodia.

The center's children's dance class will offer a blessings performance.

The event, titled Government 101: Community Empowerment and Participation in Democracy Process, is slated for 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at George's K, 2108 Cedar Fork Drive in Greensboro. A question and answer session begins at 6:30 p.m.

For information, contact Lang Leng at 336-250-0283.

