Pam McAdoo-Rogers

Pam McAdoo-Rogers (shown with Robin Alston at a National Night Out event) has served the City of Greensboro as a police officer for over 30 years and has been involved in community projects such as the Citizens Advisory Council, Operation PASS, and Operation Yuletide. She was awarded the Guilford Merchants Association Distinguished Service Award in 2015 and North State Law Enforcement Officer of the Year in 2009.

 H. Scott Hoffmann/News & Record

