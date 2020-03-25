GREENSBORO — Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina is calling on manufacturers, tailors and home crafters to create protective masks as the spread of the coronavirus continues.
In a release, Goodwill said it has partnered with Reconsidered Goods, a shop that specializes in finding uses for discarded items, and small-batch denim-wear manufacturer Hudson’s Hill to create the masks through an initiative called Masks for Our Heroes.
Goodwill said the masks are intended to offer some measure of protection to local health care professionals in the event of shortages of N-95 masks, which have been in high demand across the United States. The masks, which will be made out of 100% cotton and other materials approved by the CDC, can then be used as a last resort.
Reconsidered Goods and Triad Goodwill first started Masks for Heroes by soliciting for volunteers to sew masks via social media.
Joe Scott, a spokesperson for Goodwill, said the construction of the mask is fairly simple, but intermediate sewing skills are helpful. Having a sewing machine is also useful.
Goodwill can provide materials, but the organization is also accepting donations of heavy-duty cotton material and elastic.
The masks will be collected at four Triad Goodwill donation centers and will be washed before being distributed.
Organizations and people who sign up will receive instructions on how to create the masks, as well as instructions on how to get materials if they currently do not have them.
Those interested in helping with the effort can register online triadgoodwill.org/masksforheroes.
