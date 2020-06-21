A homeless man has been standing at the corner of a busy intersection near our house for more than two years. He holds a neatly printed sign indicating that he is homeless. He displays some of his drawings, mostly of local neighborhoods in Greensboro, or the season, on the telephone pole behind him. He is usually dressed in jeans and sport shirt with a neatly trimmed white beard and perfect suntan. He always acknowledges a donation with “God bless you”. My wife and I both keep money in our cars to give him. He stands on the corner seven days a week, in hot and cold weather. Only rain or snow keep him away. Over time we have gotten to know him just enough to learn that his name is Bill and that he was a professional man in a scientific field before he chose to live in his van. We would like to know more about him but only have time until the light changes to exchange a few words.
Recently one morning I ran in to Bill at the drugstore across the street. We walked together as I shopped. He heard me ask one of the clerks if they had any hand sanitizer in stock. The reply was the same I have been given since March. “Maybe tomorrow. Get here early”. Bill left me when I got into the checkout line. The next morning I stopped to give Bill some money. The light turned green but before I could drive away Bill reached into the car and dropped something in my hand. It was a small bottle of sanitizer. He smiled and said, “I thought you might need some.” Bill’s unexpected gesture reminded me of how kindness begets kindness.
Joe Carroll
Greensboro
* * * *
It could be a hot humid day or a cold gray day, as I sit on my porch I look up and see a thin figure pushing a shopping cart, or a lawn mower and gas can. In the summer, he wears a wife beater shirt to hide his thin body. When speaking he mumbles, but no one seems to care. You can see his personality though his mumbling. Some people think he’s a nobody who walks up and down the street. He appears to be a useless man in our society. He doesn’t have all the qualities, we think, in order to be a successful man.
What we know on the northeast of Greensboro is he is a man of character and honor. Looks are deceiving. We call him contractor. He has made a great impact on the northeast. He was chosen to heal our land. What does he do to make him loved by so many? He picks up trash, cuts grass, digs up weeds out of your garden and even cleans up abandon houses for you. Years from now, when trash is everywhere, grass is overgrown, and the land is deteriorating, the northeast of Greensboro will be asking, “Where is Contractor?"
His real name is Ernest Hamilton, and we, the residents of the northeast of Greensboro feel he is someone who should be appreciated. The work he does is not glamorous, it doesn’t pay much, but it is essential to building a neighborhood. We salute you, Contractor, a stand-up kind of guy.
Barbara J. Shuler
Greensboro
P.S. He is no longer here and you can tell, two yards with tall grass. People with aluminum cans in bags. Trash on the side of the road too long. No shopping carts parked in an apartment parking lot. We all miss Contractor very much.
