I am a member of Raleigh’s Crossroad United Methodist Church. Our pastor is the Rev. Donald E. McCoy who is also the pastor of Bass Chapel United Methodist Church.

During the month of August, our church was preparing to celebrate our 150th year anniversary, but because of one persistent member, we celebrated instead 211 years of service.

We give all praise and honor to Mrs. Ruby Sapp Leach. Her companions in this task were Mrs. Kathlean Shoffner Brown and Mrs. Anna Milicent Raleigh. These three ladies were so driven to make this event something that you would never, ever forget.

The event was three days, the last day being on Sunday.

All families that celebrated the community of Guilford College were celebrated for their ancestors’ contribution to the community. These very persistent ladies will make sure that the archives of the United Methodist Church will be documented

Also, we must let you know that Rev. Charles Walkins worked tirelessly alongside these three ladies. Rev. Walkins is the miracle associate pastor of Raleigh’s Crossroad.

We as a church family are so proud to be a part of this hard work and to be able to celebrate the history of our ancestors before us.

Florence “Dee” Webster

Stokesdale

