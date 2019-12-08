Heather and Randy, thank you!

My friend was visiting my farm with her two dogs and they took off to play. They did not return that day despite hours of searching and calling. The next evening they were in the road two miles from the farm. Heather and Randy stopped and caught one dog and called the number on the collar. The other dog ran off again, but Heather and Randy stayed with the first dog until several of us could come to manage the dog while searching for the other dog.

This event occurred on highway 704. I can’t even count how many cars passed (including several deputies) without slowing or stopping to offer help. I wonder how many people passed these dogs at the road without slowing or stopping. I am just so thankful that they weren’t hit.

Heather and Randy took the initiative to stop and check on the dogs, call us and help us try to find the other dog. Heather was as emotional as we were when we finally located the second dog the subsequent day (all are fine). We are forever in their debt.

Ann Brady

Reidsville

