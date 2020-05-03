In the African-American community, Sunday dinner is very important. This is when we fellowship with family and church families. Some of the younger women at Mt. Zion United Church of God on Banner Avenue cooked and delivered dinners to all the older saints.
During stay-at-home, churches are shut down and elder saints can’t go to the dining room at church, so thank you for remembering us. You have made it easier on caregivers, too.
Thank you for making us happy.
— Barbara J. Shuler
Greensboro
