The Good Stuff logo

On January 28, I fell during lunch time, crossing N. Elm Street in front of my office building. As I slowly tried to get up, a woman who was waiting at the stoplight, jumped out of her car to check on me. She began triaging me, asking what hurt, keeping me calm and getting others to call 911.

It turned out this woman was a nurse. Once at the hospital it was determined I had shattered my wrist, cracked a rib and had a big bump on my head — fortunately with no concussion. I think of this woman daily and I’m so thankful she was at the right place at the right time. She was my angel that day and I’m forever grateful.

Terry Howard

Greensboro

The Good Stuff appears Mondays. To submit an item, send an email to robyn.taylor@greensboro.com, or address a note to The Good Stuff, News & Record, 200 E. Market St., Greensboro, 27420. Please include your name and the town you live in.

Tags

Load comments