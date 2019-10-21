Based on U.S. Census records, my ZIP code, 27260, now has the reputation as the fourth poorest in North Carolina.
For over a year now, I have heard all sorts of praise regarding the time and energy being put into certain parts of the city and how it will attract people and help the city grow.
But I have heard nothing about the dilemma facing 27260 and the core city. According to ZIP Data Maps, 27260 is 59.96% African American. Could this be the reason it has not received the attention as other ZIP codes?
We can play the blame game forever, but until there is a serious effort and not the same-old song, dance and lip service, nothing will change and 27260’s ranking will likely keep dropping.
Eventually, the demise of 27260 will be hard to explain to people who are interested in investing in High Point.
Every time a column is written that exposes poverty at its worst, we hear about small groups of people coming together to discuss the problem and finding solutions. Sorry! It takes more than singing, praying and “Kumbaya” moments to overcome systemic racist practices.
The problems that burden 27260 can’t begin to be solved until those in control stand up and admit institutional/systemic racism is responsible.
That’s right: For over 400 years, the majority has used institutional/systemic tactics to control black people. Yet, those who can really bring about change are afraid of being blackballed by their own. Doesn’t sound like the Christian way.
Systemic/Institutionalized racism blossomed when slavery was abolished. White men faced little opposition in their effort to regain control over the black race in America and “put them in their place.”
Racists worked night and day creating new laws to ensure that blacks would never prosper or have equal rights in America. Black Codes, Jim Crow, French Black Code and Red Lining are just a few of the racist laws created in the South.
From the day it was incorporated, High Point has practiced systemic/institutional racism.
The city intentionally created four distinct black communities — Eastside, Southside, Macedonia and West End — surrounded by whites.
Banks, school system, local government, industry and real estate companies contributed to the practice then and now.
These communities have the highest poverty rates in the city. Most of the run-down housing with high rents and absentee owners was there when I was a kid. So let’s not pretend this just happened yesterday or last year. Racists created this two-headed monster and there’s no blueprint as to how to solve the problem.
Yes, government has sat on its behind and done nothing but watch and let our black communities become poverty zones. People are walking miles to find a grocery store because of the many food deserts throughout 27260. Most have to spend what little money they have for food at dollar stores that offer very little nutritional food value.
How long did it take to come up with a blueprint for revitalizing downtown High Point, which was dying out? It seems like it was overnight that every little detail regarding downtown began to surface and still continues daily. However, during the same time frame, not one word on a blueprint to tackle the growing poverty in High Point’s poorer communities like 27260.
Isn’t poverty just as important as baseballs and eating establishments?
For some, poverty will never be important because of where it is located.
In late January, Mayor Jay Wagner’s told the High Point Enterprise: “It’s not just the city government. It’s the business community, the people able to invest in new and existing companies, the citizens — it’s really an across-the-board effort.”
This point seems like nothing but lip service. The very players he speaks of are the ones that perpetuate systemic/institutional racism that leads to poverty and the problems it creates. They are so far removed from the poverty-stricken communities that they don’t care.
My councilman, Jeff Golden, recently said the city had made blight cleanup a top priority. Mr. Golden, poverty is the blight on our city, yet you don’t seem to comprehend!
Poverty is at the root of most major problems dragging our communities down.
When institutions intentionally take advantage of people in certain communities, it creates hate, distrust, anger and fear of the very establishment that should offer equality. Why should a person in 27260, who buys or rents a home, pay a much higher rate than someone in ZIP code 27265? Racist practices.
If someone in the majority thinks systemic/institutional is wrong, why don’t they speak up?
I will never understand why racists are so afraid of black people. Would you like to trade places with me? You wouldn’t trade places because you know it is wrong, yet you are too afraid to say stop these racist practices in High Point.
To make it seem like they care, those with power hold meetings and invite the same-old agreeable faces and discuss what they think is wrong, without admitting the problem will not go away as long as Black Codes and institutionalized discrimination are still practiced.
Poverty is the driving force behind most of our problems — crime, blight, lack of job opportunities, poor health care, food deserts, loss of faith and lack of a good education.
So who has the tools and institutions to help eradicate this parasite called poverty? I don’t have to say because you already know.
Black people in High Point own no banks, no grocery stores, no utilities or other institutions that control us. These institutions are only interested in making sure they keep black folk poverty stricken and dependent upon a racist system, put into place 400 years ago, to keep us from fully enjoying the “American Dream.”
