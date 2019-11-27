In recognition of World AIDS Day, on Monday, Dec. 2, the Guilford County Department of Public Health will partner with Wal-Mart department stores to offer health education and free confidential testing for HIV and other sexually transmitted infections.
The Sexual Health Action Group, an HIV/STI prevention public health program, will be at Wal-Mart, located at 121 W. Elmsley St. in Greensboro, from 2 to 5 p.m. for this event.
World AIDS Day, designated on the first day of December every year since 1988, is a day dedicated to raising awareness about the HIV/AIDS pandemic and to acknowledge and support people living with HIV and the lives lost. People around the world observe the day by educating others about the disease and the need to be tested.
According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, it is estimated that roughly 40,000 people in North Carolina are living with HIV. Public Health departments works actively and collaboratively with many human service agencies and nonprofit organizations to assure that local residents have easy access to health information and health services. The testing on De. 2 is free, confidential, and available for students and adults.
