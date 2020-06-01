The Georgia Institute of Technology awarded degrees to approximately 4,050 undergraduate and graduate students at the conclusion of spring semester. Students were celebrated during a virtual celebration held on May 1. They will also be honored during in-person commencement ceremonies to be held on campus later this year.
Among the graduates were:
Greensboro: Benjamin Jordan, Master of Science in computer science; Atticus Ignelzi, Bachelor of Science in industrial engineering; Clayton Hering, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Grant Rohlfing, Bachelor of Science in chemical and biomolecular engineering; William Steen, Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering
High Point: Sarah Lucas, Bachelor of Science in materials science and engineering
