Genesis Baptist Church recognized 17 local students as 2018 graduates of the Saturday Heritage Academy. The students received colorful kente cloth scarves as symbolic of their rite of passage from middle school students to responsible young African-American adults.

The Genesis Baptist Church Saturday Heritage Academy will kick off its 2020 session at 8:15 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the church at 2812 E. Bessemer Ave. in Greensboro.

The academy offers 10-week tutorial classes in language arts, math and African American history.

For information, call 336-379-1133.

