Furnitureland Contract, the commercial furniture division of Furnitureland South, is set to host medical professionals and designers for a health care furniture and design event.
The commercial furniture division of Furnitureland South provides furniture and design solutions for many types of office spaces. This event will focus on the health care industry and will involve discussions about environments specific to the medical field that require thoughtful room designs to create comfortable and functional spaces.
The event will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, in Furnitureland Contract’s showroom. It will include a biophilic design course, a coated fabrics course and a catered lunch. Continuing education credits will be available at both sessions.
Furnitureland Contract has made this event free and open to health care industry professionals as well as interior designers. Email lindatill@furniturelandsouth.com for more information.
