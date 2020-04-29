Sometimes when I’m thumbing through food magazines or scrolling through a favorite cooking site, I’ll come across a recipe I haven’t thought about in years.
That happened recently as I was on the prowl for pantry- and freezer-friendly recipes — something I’ve been fixated on since the coronavirus pandemic forced us all into social distancing. My goal is to go to the grocery store no more than once a week — or even less frequently, if possible. Stopping in for fresh herbs and vegetables whenever I felt like it or dropping by for this or that because I have a craving are two habits I’ve suspended in recent weeks.
That’s where this hash brown-, or potato-crust pie comes in.
I saw a recipe for a spinach and bacon quiche with a hash brown crust on Eatingwell.com. I remembered how delicious I used to think these potato crusts were. I hadn’t made one in years. Although I had frozen hash browns, eggs and cheese, I had no bacon or spinach.
In the old days, I would have just run to the store and picked up the missing ingredients, but now I find myself eating what I have and not what I wish I had. It has forced me to get more creative with ingredients and to do more meal planning than I once did.
The results have been surprisingly satisfying.
I made this savory pie or quiche several times recently, once with green beans, and another time, as pictured here, with asparagus. I made it with leftover shrimp from another dish as well.
The key is to get the eggs seasoned well and then use the vegetables and proteins you have on hand. I’ve used fresh, frozen and even canned vegetables in a pinch to add nutrients, flavor, color and texture.
Three eggs, evaporated milk and a mix-and-match of dry seasonings, such as cayenne, nutmeg and maybe a little garlic powder, create a flavorful, custardy base. If you’ve got shallots or onions on hand, mince a half cup and add that as well.
This is a great dish for that one scallion you have left. Or, maybe that nub of Parmesan you’ve been meaning to grate or those few pieces of prosciutto you really should eat. Chop them up and toss them in the eggs.
And, a bonus to this little dish.
It’s so pretty.
The potatoes make a brown, crispy ring around the glossy egg filling dotted with vegetables. Slice and serve it with a salad or a cup of soup for supper.
