The American Heart Association, along with its signature movement, Go Red for Women, is encouraging everyone to wear red on National Wear Red Day, Friday, Feb. 7, to raise awareness of cardiovascular disease in women.
The movement is nationally sponsored by CVS Health and locally sponsored by Cone Health and Novant Health.
The iconic Red Dress pin and other apparel is available at ShopHeart.org.
Those wearing red are asked to share a video or photo on social media and tag @Triadaha on Facebook and Instagram or @Triadheart on Twitter.
Also, to learn more about the 2020 Greater Guilford Heart & Stroke Walk set for May 16 at UNCG, contact Garet Beane at 336-542-4829 or visit www2.heart.org/site/TR/?fr_id=4938&pg=entry.
